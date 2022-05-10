Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after buying an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

