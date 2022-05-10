ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 90,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,218. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

