ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Buys 49,221 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,731.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,351,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,372.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

