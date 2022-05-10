ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Purchases 16,903 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 16,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,369.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,985.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,731.67.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $33.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.20.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

