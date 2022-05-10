ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MT. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.41.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

