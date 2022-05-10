ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will announce $3.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $16.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $13.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. 5,039,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

