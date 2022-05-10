Arch Capital Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

ACGLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 161,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,598. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

