Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 56,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

LFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.