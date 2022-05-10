Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Archrock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Archrock by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

