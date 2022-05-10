Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

