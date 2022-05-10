Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
