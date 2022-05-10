Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.
Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
