Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

