Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00.

AGX stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Argan by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Argan by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

