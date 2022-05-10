Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.57 Million

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to post $539.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.50 million and the lowest is $531.50 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARGO opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.