Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 1,668 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

