Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 1,668 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.