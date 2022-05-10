Arisz Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARIZU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 17th

Arisz Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 17th. Arisz Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 18th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Arisz Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ARIZU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. Arisz Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIZU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

