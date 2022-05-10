Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

ARLO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,113. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $567.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 444,820 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

