Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of ARESF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

