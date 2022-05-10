Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

