Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.15 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.15 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AOT traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.68. 245,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,879. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The company has a market cap of C$295.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

