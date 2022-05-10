Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the stock’s current price.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($62.26) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.99) to GBX 5,940 ($73.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,540 ($68.30).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,870 ($47.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,732.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,377.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,695 ($45.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($81.03).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

