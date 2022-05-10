Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 4,950 ($61.03) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,424.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.86. 18,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.30. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $185.62 and a 12 month high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

