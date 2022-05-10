ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.69) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($47.47) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 2,125 ($26.20) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,824.50.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 15,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $74.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

