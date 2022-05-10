Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.99–$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.64 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 4,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

