Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Assertio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Assertio stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

