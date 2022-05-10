Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

