Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

ASUR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,332. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

