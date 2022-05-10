Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

A number of analysts have commented on ASUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

