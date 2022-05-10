Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.
A number of analysts have commented on ASUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
