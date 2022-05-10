Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

ASUR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,332. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

