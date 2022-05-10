Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

