ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 16.50%.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

