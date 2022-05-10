ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 16.50%.
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.75.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.