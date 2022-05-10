Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 460 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($6.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 498 ($6.14).

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.55). The company has a market capitalization of £464.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 405.49.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

