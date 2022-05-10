Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $5.72 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.94% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

