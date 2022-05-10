ATB Capital Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$3.29 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.