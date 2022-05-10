ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.47. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$47.54. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

