Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 8,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.