Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

