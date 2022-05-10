Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.