Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) received a $43.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s current price.

AY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,696. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

