Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.99 million.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $183.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.90. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $180.10 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

