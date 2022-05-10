AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.63.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AtriCure by 165.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 185,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 65,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.