AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

