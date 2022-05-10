AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.