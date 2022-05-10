aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

