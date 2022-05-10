aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

LIFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

