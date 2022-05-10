aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
LIFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
