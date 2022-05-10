Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 1,342,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,930. Audacy has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.87 million, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Audacy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Audacy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Audacy by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

