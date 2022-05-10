Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $989.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.86. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $180.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 176,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

