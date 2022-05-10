Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $186.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.86. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 176,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 31.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

