AutoWeb (AUTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.08.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

