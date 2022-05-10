Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
