Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will announce $208.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.07 million. Avalara posted sales of $169.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $859.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $869.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,696 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

